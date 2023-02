Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail on Thursday, a day after the sureties required for his bail was submitted in court. Kappan has been released from jail, a senior official said here.

Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)