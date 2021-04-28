Kerala govt to procure 1 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses for those over 18 yrs

The Kerala governmenton Wednesday decided to procureone crore doses of COVID-19vaccine for the third phase of vaccination drivefrom May 1,for those above18 years of age.

A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meetingchaired online by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

It has been decided to procure 70 lakh doses ofCovidshield and 30 lakh doses of Covaxin for the vaccinationdrive from May one, government sources said.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)