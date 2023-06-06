Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to leave for 8-day US, Cuba trip

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will leave this week for an 8-day trip to Cuba and the United States of America to attend various events, including the American Regional Conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha.

The CM and his delegation, including Speaker A N Shamseer, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal and other ministers, would depart from here on Thursday morning, official sources said.

Vijayan will be in the US till June 14, on which date he will depart for Havana, the capital city of Cuba, from New York, the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said in a press note.

While in the US, the Kerala CM will inaugurate the American Regional Conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha on June 10 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square area of New York, the CMO statement said.

Prior to that, on June 9, Vijayan will visit the 9/11 Memorial in New York and thereafter go to see the UN headquarters, it said.

The chief minister will also inaugurate a Business Investment Meet which will be held at Marriot Marquis on June 11, according to his itinerary given in the statement.

During his US visit, Vijayan will also meet with Malayali investors in America, prominent Malayali expatriates, IT experts, students and women entrepreneurs, the press note said.

Vijayan will also address the expatriate community at a public meeting in New Yorks iconic Times Square, it said.

On June 12, he will meet the World Banks South Asia Regional Vice President Martin Reiser in Washington DC, it added.

On June 13, the chief minister will personally visit and understand the Maryland waste management systems and on June 14, he will leave New York for Havana, the statement said.

Vijayan will participate in various programmes in Havana on June 15 and 16, meet with various dignitaries and also visit places of historical importance, including the Jose Marti Memorial.

