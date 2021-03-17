Kerala CM has total assets worth Rs 54L

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan has declared assets worth Rs 54 lakh whilesubmitting his nomination for the April 6 assembly polls fromthe Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district.

Vijayan, who filed his nomination on Monday, submittedhe has immovable assets worth Rs 51.95 lakh, including twoplots with a house.

He has movable assets valued at Rs 2.04 lakhincluding Rs 78,048.51 in his bank account in the SBI,Thalassery Branch, 1000 shares worth Rs 10,000 in MalayalamCommunication Ltd and shares worth Rs one lakh at KIAL.

According to the affidavit, his total income isshown as Rs 2,87,860 for 2020-21.

His wife Kamala has Rs 5,47,803.21 in her accountwith the same bank and assets worth Rs 35 lakh.

The affidavit also shows that there are two pendingcases against him including the SNC Lavalin case in which hewas discharged by a special CBI court.The case is currentlypending before the Supreme Court.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, RameshChennithala, who filed his papers from the Harippad segment inAlappuzha district, has declared assets worth Rs 1.23 croreincluding immovable assets valued at Rs 76,20,620.

He has movable assets worth Rs 47,26,091 includingacar, an LIC policy and investments in shares and bonds.

His wife Anitha Ramesh has assets worth Rs2,20,77,033 including movable assets worth 1,61,07,033.

The senior Congress leader has a liability ofRs 2,04,24,034 and total income at Rs 5,15,930 for the year2020-21, besidess eight cases pending against him.

Veteran Congress leader and former chief ministerOommen Chandy has submitted he has immovable assets worthRs 3.41 crore and movable assets worth Rs 2.99 lakh.

In the affidavit filed for his candidaturefrom Puthuppally constituency in Kottayam district, Chandy hasalso declared there are four cases pending against him and hehas a liability of Rs 25,26,682.

The election commissions website shows that 222candidates have filed nominations from various constituenciesof the state since the process started on March 12.

The last date for submitting nominations for the140 seats in the state Assembly is on March 19. Scrutiny willtake place on March 20 and the last date for withdrawal ofcandidature is on March 22.

The state will go to polls on April 6 and the resultswill be out on May 2.

