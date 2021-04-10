Kerala Assembly Speaker tests positive for COVID-19

Kerala Assembly SpeakerP Sreeramakrishnan on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Sreeramakrishnan said he has testedpositive for the infection and was under observation at hisofficial residence here.

He also requested all those who had come in contactwith him in recent days to quarantine themselves.

Customs officials had recorded the statement of thespeaker in the dollar smuggling case on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congressleader Oommen Chandy have also tested positive for the virusand have been hospitalised.

