Kejriwal launches WhatsApp number for people to pledge contribution towards yoga teachers salaries

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday issued a WhatsApp number for people to pledge their contribution towards the salaries of yoga teachers under the Dilli Ki Yogshala programme.

During a press conference here, Kejriwal also accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and the BJP of “ruining the lives” of Delhiites by trying to stop the yoga classes and other works implemented by the Aam Aadmi Party government in the capital.

Kejriwal said those willing to contribute need to send a message on 7277972779 confirming their willingness to contribute and also mention the number of teachers they wanted to fund. Each yoga teacher under the scheme is paid Rs 15,000 per month.

“Whosoever wants to fund the salaries can send a message on the number saying they want to contribute for one or two teachers… We will then give them the name of the teacher and ensure that they directly hand over the cheque to that teacher,” the chief minister said, adding the contribution has to be in multiples of Rs 15,000.

Accusing LG Saxena and the BJP of trying to the governments measures, Kejriwal said, “It was very painful when they stopped the yoga classes. Nearly 17,000 people were attending those classes. They said they wont pay the salaries of yoga teachers. Who stops people from doing yoga? It is a sin.” The government had on November 1 claimed that the LG had not approved the extension of Dilli Ki Yogshala after October 31, but said the government will ensure that the yoga classes did not stop.

Sources in the LG Secretariat had, however, said Saxenas office did not receive any file seeking permission for the extension of the programme beyond October 31.

During the press conference, Kejriwal recalled how he received messages from people saying they were ready to provide monetary support for the classes.

Asserting that two crore people of Delhi were one family, the chief minister hoped that they will come forward to support the teachers.

