Kejriwal accepts Ahmedabad auto-rickshaw drivers dinner invite; BJP calls him actor

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday readily accepted an auto-rickshaw drivers invitation for a dinner at his home in Ahmedabad.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reacting to the development, took potshots at the Delhi Chief Minister and termed him as an “actor”.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit as part of the AAPs campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, addressed a gathering of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad in the afternoon. After his address, an auto-rickshaw driver named Vikram Dantani, a resident of the citys Ghatlodia area, requested Kejriwal to have a dinner at his home.

“I am your fan. In a video I saw on social media, you went to have dinner at the home of an auto driver in Punjab. So, will you come to my home for dinner?” asked Dantani.

The Delhi CM immediately replied in the affirmative to the invitation.

“Autowalas of Punjab and Gujarat love me. Should I come today evening? at 8 pm,” said the AAP leader.

Dantani agreed when Kejriwal urged him to pick him up from his hotel and take him to his house in his auto-rickshaw.

According to an AAP leader, the Delhi CM will travel from a five-star hotel on Sindhu Bhavan Road to Dantanis house in his auto-rickshaw for the 8 pm dinner.

Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia and the partys national joint general secretary, Isudan Gadhvi, will accompany Kejriwal.

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, Gujarat Minister of State for Home and BJP leader Harsh Sanghvi, while replying to a video of that conversation, tweeted, “What an actor”!

