KCR posters in UP, along with Prashant Kishor’s spark surprise

Posters hailing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as desh ka neta and greeting political strategist Prashant Kishor installed at different places in Uttar Pradesh have caught the attention of many, making them wonder why billboards about KCR have come up in the northern state.

Rao is popularly known as KCR.

However, a TRS functionary seems to have taken upon himself to spread the popularity of his leader in the Hindi heartland, even as Rao has been going all guns blazing against the BJP and is trying to cobble up a bloc minus the saffron party. Incidentally, speculations have been rife about some tie-up between Kishor and the TRS, ahead of the Assembly elections slated next year, although no formal announcement has been made so far.

Curiously, while Kishor is being extended birthday wishes, one of the posters is seen carrying pictures of almost all non-BJP, non-Congress leaders and chief ministers–M K Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren and Bhagwant Mann. Others include NCPs Sharad Pawar and SP leader and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav of the RLD.

Advertisement

TRS activist from the city, Telangana Sai is the man behind these posters.

He said he came up with the idea as he wanted to make people in UP and across the country know about Rao and that the Telangana CM is capable of holding top posts in Delhi with the support of non-BJP leaders.

Though Rao is famous in Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, he is not too well known in UP, Bihar, Punjab and other states, Sai told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)