Kathakali exponent Nelliyode Vasudevan Namboothiri no more

(Eds: Fixes typo in fifth para) Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 3 : Well-known Kathakaliexponent Nelliyodu Vasudevan Namboothiri died at his residencehere last night, family sources here said.

He was 81 and was battling cancer for some time, theysaid.

Known for the portrayal of the negative chuvannathadi (red beard) characters in the classical dance drama, healso excelled in enacting the roles of “vattamudi” and”penkari.” Besides the characters of negative shades likeKali, Dushasanan and Bakan, he was famous for the piousroles like Kuchelan too.

A scholar in Sanskrit and Hindu Puranas, Namboothiriwas a recipient of several honours including Kendra SangeetNatak Akademi award, Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award,Kerala State Kathakali Prize and so on.

He is survived by wife Sreedevi Antharjanam, a son anddaughter.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan were among those who condoled NelliyodeVasudevan Namboothiris death.

“Sad to hear about the passing of Kathakali maestroshri Nelliyode Vasudevan Namboothiri,a noted exponent of thepure Kathakali tradition. My heartfelt condolences to thebereaved family. May his soul attain Mukti,” Khan tweeted.

A unique Kathakali exponent, Namboothiriscontributions to the classical dance drama were invaluable,Vijayan said in his message.PTI LGK SS PTIPTI PTI

