Kashmir village along LoC hopes divided bridge will bridge the divide

A neat white line drawn in the middle of a suspension bridge that sits right on the Line of Control separates the border village of Indias Tithwal and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The bridge has seen wars and tumultuous phases of history in the heavily militarised region.

With a ceasefire understanding reached between India and Pakistan since February last year, resulting in peace and tranquillity here, many residents of this Jammu and Kashmir village are now appealing that the crossing point over the Kishanganga river be again reopened to allow passage and “connect hearts” of people on both sides.

The bridge, constructed in 1931 by the then princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, has seen the bloody Partition in 1947 and the tragic human migrations that accompanied it, witnessed wars between India and Pakistan and see-sawing relationship between the two countries over the last 75 years. The 160-ft-long wooden suspension bridge on Kishanganga — called Neelum in Pakistan — is one of the four crossing points on the LoC.

The bridge, officially called the Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point (CTCP), is heavily guarded on both sides. Since the ceasefire understanding last year, “curiosity of people has grown” from both sides to know about each other, Indian Army officials said.

Advertisement

Zameer Ahmad, 55, the Numberdar of Tithwal village, located 175 kms from Srinagar, told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)