Karthik has back spasms, doubtful for match against Bangladesh

Senior wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik will be a doubtful starter for Indias next T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh on Wednesday as he is suffering from back spasms which forced him to leave the field during the last five overs of the South Africa game.

Karthiks injury could pave way for Rishabh Pants entry into the playing XI. Pant kept wickets from the 16th over till the end of the game against South Africa on Sunday after Karthik was forced to leave the field due to pain.

The primary reason could be extremely cold conditions which can cause these kind of niggles.

The extent of severity of the back spasm couldnt be confirmed but normally it takes anything between three to five days for pain to heal, if it is a minor one.

“Karthik felt pain in his lower back. We havent heard about the severity of his back spasm. The medical team is working to get him fit as heat treatment and massaging helps reduce the discomfort, quickly. So dont rule him out yet,” a senior BCCI official privy to development told

