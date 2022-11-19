Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps shoot of Hansal Mehtas film

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed filming for Hansal Mehtas next feature film.

Kareena posted a note on Instagram on Friday night and said she had a wonderful time collaborating with Mehta on the yet-untitled project. As they say its the journey never the destination make it worthwhile @hansalmehta@balajimotionpicturs@mahana_films, she wrote alongside photos from the films set.

In one of the pictures, the actor is seen posing with a clapperboard with the message reading, Best team ever.

Mehta also took to Instagram to express gratitude to his cast and crew.

Advertisement

“Mazaa aaya! Special team completes a special shoot for a special film. @kareenakapoorkhan @balajimotionpictures @ektarkapoor @mahana_films, he wrote.

The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor via Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)