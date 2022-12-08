Kannada actor Krishna G Rao dies

Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao passed away at a hospital here, family sources said.
He played the role of a blind man in the blockbuster Kannada film KGF. The 70-year-old actor died at a private hospital on Wednesday, they said.
Condolences from Hombale film team on the passing away of Krishna G Rao, fondly known as Thatha by KGF fans. Om Shanti, the production company said in a tweet.
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon too expressed grief over the demise of Rao.
Condolences to his family and the entire family of #kgf , #KGFChapter2 . Om Shanti, she tweeted.
Rao had done many supporting roles in Kannada films.
