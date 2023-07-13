MP: Kamal Nath’s phone hacked, Rs 10 lakh each sought from 4 party members; 2 persons held

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath’s mobile phone was hacked by fraudsters who made calls to four party leaders and sought Rs 10 lakh from each of them, a party spokesman said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Congress office-bearers caught two persons who allegedly made the calls and then came to collect money in the Malviya Nagar area, said the spokesman, adding the duo, who hailed from Gujarat, was handed over to the police.

The police detained the accused and interrogated them, but no formal complaint has been lodged, he said. MP Congress committees Media Department chairman KK Mishra told PTI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)