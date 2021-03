Noted writer-filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi, known for films like “Kabhi Kabhie”, “Silsila”, and “Bazaar”, passed away late Sunday night following a brief illness. He was 88.

Sarhadi breathed his last at his residence in the neighbourhood of Sion here, his nephew filmmaker Ramesh Talwar told

