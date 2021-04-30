K.V. Anand, noted Tamil filmmaker, national award winner, dies of cardiac arrest

K V Anand, noted Tamil filmdirector and cinematographer died here early on Friday due tocardiac arrest, sources close to his family said.

“He passed away in a hospital at 3 AM due to a cardiacarrest, he was 54 years old,” Riaz K Ahmed, a film industrypublicist and movie buff said.

Anand began his career as a cinematographer inMalayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath in 1994 and following adecade of work as a cinematographer he made his directorialdebut in Tamil flick Kana Kanden (2005). Thenmavin Kombathbagged the national award (Best Cinematography) for Anand.

Advertisement

Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief KamalHaasan said Anand began his life as a photo journalist andestablished himself as a distinguished cinematographer-filmdirector due to his relentless efforts and initiatives.

“His passing away is a big loss to the film industry.

My condolences,” Haasan said.

“Anands colour sense is unique and his camera workedmagic on screen. In Sivaji, he made a new attempt to portrayRajinikanth in a different light (in Oru Koodai Sunlightsong) which was a huge hit among Rajini fans,” film industrytracker, M Bharat Kumar said.

Ko, Ayan, Maatraan, and Anegan and Kavan andKaappan were Anands popular directorial efforts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)