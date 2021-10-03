K-pop band TXT set stage on fire at first concert, hope to meet fans at offline show in 2022

With the hope to meet their fan group Moment of Alwayness (MOA) in person next year, South Korean music group Tomorrow x Together on Sunday enthralled the audience from around the world with their maiden exclusive concert.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER LIVE was streamed globally in multi-view via VenewLive, an interactive live music stage.

Also called TXT — the band comprising Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai — made their music debut in 2019.

In their first gig, they showed different colours of “dreams and confusion” through their performances on 22 songs including “Crown”, “Blue Orangeade”, “Poppin Star”, “Our Summer”, and “Cat & Dog”.

TXT, the juniors of Grammy-nominated South Korean sensation BTS under the label Big Hit Music, performed a two hour-long show in which they animatedly interacted with their fans who joined them via the screens of their computers and other smart devices.

Beomgyu said they hope to see the fans face-to-face in next years concerts. “Thank you for being with us for such a long time. We are sorry we werent able to meet in person but we are also fortunate and thankful that I could meet you through the screen. Hope the next concert is offline,” he added.

While there may have been some shortcomings in todays show, Soobin said, they will try to do better next time.

“Maybe we werent perfect today, but well always strive to be perfect… I was not good at expressing myself. Thanks to all who helped TXT be where we are and all those who made this concert possible. We did our best, so no regrets,” he added.

“Well always come back with better songs and performances. I was happy all day, full of positive energy,” promised Taehyun.

Yeonjun said he missed MOA a lot and will “save my tears for the next offline show”.

“Ill hold out today. I had so much fun, thanks for your support,” he added.

HueningKai said their maiden concert brought them “a big sense of achievement” and the group cannot thank fans enough for their unwavering support. “We cant wait to meet you in person next year. I know MOA is sadder than us. We had mixed feelings about preparing for our offline show, but thought of it as a fun opportunity. “It was super meaningful. Lets meet again. Thank you so much to those who have been with us from the beginning. It was an overwhelming moment,” he added.

They also performed songs like “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori”, “LOSER=LOVER”, “Dear Sputnik”, “Angel or Devil”, “Magic”, “Blue Hour”, among others.

Billed as “leaders of K-pops 4th generation”, TXT has won several accolades such as “new artist of the year”. According to the Billboard 200 (chart dated September 4, 2021), their second studio album The Chaos Chapter: Freeze claimed the No 8 position after the release of their repackaged album, The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape.

This feat made the band the third K-pop act in history to chart a single album more than twice within Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

After scoring the No 25 spot on the Billboard 200 with their extended play (EP) album minisode1: Blue Hour last year, TXT released their first Japanese studio album Still Dreaming in January and they have followed it up with second studio album in Korean The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, which was released on May 31.

