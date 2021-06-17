Julia Butters joins cast of Steven Spielbergs next movie

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” breakout Julia Butters is the latest addition to the cast of Steven Spielbergs upcoming feature film.

The child star joins Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle in the project, according to Variety.

The untitled movie is said to be loosely based on the filmmakers childhood growing up in Arizona.

Spielberg co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, who previously worked with director on movies such as “Munich” and “Lincoln”.

Though the plot details are scarce at the moment, the film will reportedly focus on the main character as a young child and teen.

The protagonist will be living in Phoenix, Arizona, which is where Spielberg lived in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The film will also examine the characters relationship with his parents.

Butters will essay the role of Spielbergs sister.

Williams, Dano and Rogen are playing characters loosely based on Spielbergs mother, father, and favourite uncle.

LaBelle will play the young Spielberg in the movie.

Each of the characters will have a unique voice separate from the real people who serve as the inspiration.

The project will be Spielbergs follow-up film to his “West Side Story” remake, which is expected to release this year.

The film will start shooting later this year with an expectation that it will be released sometime in 2022.

Spielberg will produce the project with Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)