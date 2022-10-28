Jubmbos block highway near Ramgarh; rescue baby elephant from well

A 50-strong of elephants blocked the National highway number 23 connecting Ramgarh to the steel city of Bokaro, about 50 km from the state capital of Ranchi as they leisurely crossed the tarred road holding up a long line of vehicles and trucks, with local youths rushing to the spot to film selfies and videos, a forest official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night creating an `elephantine traffic jam and keeping both police and forest departments officials on their tenterhooks.

At least 50 elephants from Jharkhand and West Bengal blocked the NH 23 and later went on a rampage at Dulmi and Chitarpur blocks destroying crops and attacking people in which a 35-year old villager was seriously injured and is now undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Ved Prakash Kamboj, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ramgarh told

