Joint security review meeting held in Jammu; Army, police officers attend

A joint security review meeting attended by senior Army and police officers was held here to coordinate and facilitate smooth and synergized operations against anti-national elements operating in the hinterland, a defence spokesman said.

The meeting, which was also attended by officers from civil intelligence agencies including Intelligence Bureau and Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was held at Rakhmuthi in Akhnoor sector, the spokesman said.

He said the meeting was organized to coordinate and facilitate smooth, synergised operations with special emphasis on the ongoing security situation of hinterland and flood threat.

Parts of Akhnoor were inundated after the Chenab crossed the danger mark on Sunday, prompting the authorities to shift dozens of families to safer places as a precautionary measure.

However, the improvement in the weather over the past two days provided much needed relief to the people as the water level started receding. However, the weatherman has forecast another spell of rain on January 15 and 16.

