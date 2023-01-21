Jkhand ropes in MPs Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve to tackle man-eater leopard

The Jharkhand forest department has roped in an expert team of Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve (SDTR), Madhya Pradesh, to tackle the man-eater leopard in the state, an official said on Saturday.

The SDTR team is expected to arrive here in a day or two to capture the animal, which has killed four children, all between six and 12 years, in Jharkhands Palamu division including three in Garhwa and one in Latehar districts since December 10, the official said. Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF), Palamu, Kumar Ashutosh told

