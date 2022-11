The Election Commission (EC) on Monday informed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren that state governor Ramesh Bais has not sought a second opinion from it on the issue of his disqualification, sources said.

The commission has sent a letter to Soren noting that it has not received any such communication from the governor, they said.

Reacting to it, Sorens office told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)