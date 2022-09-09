Jkhand CMs brother courts controversy over underwear remark

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sorens younger brother has courted controversy by claiming that he was not in his constituency Dumka where the death of two girls has caught the attention of the nation, as he was in Delhi to buy innerwear. A purported video of Basant Soren went viral on social media in which he is seen explaining his absence from Dumka.

“Yes, I went there (Delhi). I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them,” he is heard saying in the video, apparently shot by some local reporters on Wednesday when the legislator went there.

