JK police nab 6 former JKLF terrorists

Srinagar, Jul 9 Police on Sunday said it detained a group of former JKLF terrorists who were planning to revive separatist politics in Kashmir.

“A Search was conducted on basis of credible info about meeting of some ex-trts (terrorist) of JKLF & erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar. They were brought to Kothibagh PS for verification. Inquiry has started, prima facie it came out that they were planning to revive JKLF & hurriyat,” the Srinagar Police tweeted.

The police did not elaborate if the persons were arrested or let go after verification.

