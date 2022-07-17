Japanese marathon runners to miss worlds due to COVID-19

Two Japanese marathon runners have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the race at the world championships. World Athletics announced Saturday that two of the countrys six athletes entered in the marathon tested positive along with the head coach and four members of the support staff. All will have to be isolated for five days, a period that will run through the mens race Sunday and the womens race Monday. The federation did not say which of the six Japanese runners entered in the marathons had tested positive. Gaku Hoshi, Yusuke Nishiyama and Kengo Suzuki are entered in the mens race and Mao Ichiyama, Mizuki Matsuda and Hitomi Niiya are entered in the womens. Athletes had to be fully vaccinated to be participate at the worlds. Organizers are recommending, but not requiring, masks to be worn in indoor areas during the championships.

