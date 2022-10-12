Jansen replaces Pretorius in SAs T20 World Cup Squad

Left-arm quick Marco Jansen has replaced the injured Dwaine Pretorius in South Africas 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, the countrys cricket board announced on Wednesday.

All-rounder Pretorius was ruled out of the T20 showpiece after sustaining an injury in his left thumb during the third T20I against India. The 22-year-old Jansen was initially part of the travelling reserves and has been replaced by pacer Lizaad Williams in the standby list, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a media release.

Jansen has represented South Africa in just one T20I. His debut in the format came during their tour of India in June this year. He had taken one wicket for 38 runs in the Rajkot match. The tall pacer has also played seven Tests and three ODIs for South Africa. He was part of the T20I squad in the recent series against India but didnt get a game. He replaced Pretorius for the ODI series and featured in the third game before finding a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

South Africa will begin their campaign in the T20 showpiece against a qualifying team on October 24 in Australia.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)