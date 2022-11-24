Jama Masjid bans entry of girls; withdraws order later after backlash, request from LG

The Jama Masjid administrations decision restricting entry of “girls” into the famed mosque led to an outrage Thursday and the order was finally withdrawn following Delhi LG V K Saxenas request to the Shahi Imam.

The notice, which had no date, came up a few days ago outside the three main entry gates of the 17th century Mughal-era mosque that attracts thousands of devout as well as tourists, sources in the administration said. However, it had come to attention only now.

“Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele daakhla mana hai (The entry of a girl, or girls is not permitted in Jama Masjid),” read the notice.

Earlier in the day, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said the decision was taken after some “incidents” were reported on the premises of the heritage structure but it was not applicable to those coming to offer prayers.

“Jama Masjid is a place of worship and people are welcome for that. But girls coming alone and waiting for their dates… this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that,” Bukhari told

