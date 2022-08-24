Jaiveer Shergill quits Cong, says sycophancy eating into party like termites

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quit the party on Wednesday, alleging that sycophancy is eating into the organisation like “termites”.

In a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Shergill resigned from the post of its national spokesperson, saying the primary reason was that “the ideology and the vision of the current decision makers of the Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India”.

“Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision making is no longer for the interest of the public and the country, rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with,” he wrote.

“However, I shall forever remain indebted for all the opportunities the party has granted me during my association with it,” Shergill said.

Asked if he resigned from the party posts or its primary membership, he said both.

Elaborating on the reasons why he quit the Congress, Shergill told

