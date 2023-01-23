Jadejas comeback game: One hour in nets, pep talk with team after being named Saurashtra captain

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will captain Saurashtra in their final Ranji Trophy league fixture against Tamil Nadu beginning in Chennai on Tuesday, marking his comeback to competitive cricket after close to six months.

Though Saurashtra are set to qualify for the knock-out phase, Jadejas return has generated a lot of interest in the game ahead of the crucial four-Test series against the visiting Australia next month.

The four-day game will effectively be a fitness test for Jadeja, and if the net session on the eve of the match is any indication, the 34-year-old is likely to pass with flying colours.

Wearing a GPS tracker that monitors all the required fitness parametres, Jadeja bowled left-arm spin for 30 minutes before spending approximately the same time with the bat.

A National Cricket Academy (NCA) trainer is also in Chennai tracking the progress of Jadeja, who had to undergo a knee surgery after playing his last competitive game in the Asia Cup in August.

