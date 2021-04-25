Jadeja hammers record-equalling 37 in final over, lifts CSK to 191/4

Ravindra Jadeja blasted an IPL record-equalling 37 runs with five towering final-over sixes and lifted Chennai Super Kings to 191 for four against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Sunday.

The left-handed Jadeja, who was dropped on 0 by Dan Christian off Washington Sundar in the 15th over, made full use of the reprieve to finish on 62 off 28 balls after ruining what was turning out to be an excellent outing for purple cap holder Harshal Patel, with his brutal last over onslaught.

From 3/14 in three overs, Harshal finished with figures of 3/51.

With CSK placed at 154/4 when Harshal was handed the ball, Jadeja hit the first four balls for huge sixes and followed them with another maximum and a boundary in the seven-ball final over.

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni remained not out on 2.

Jadejas assault came after the RCB bowlers — Patel and Mohd Siraj (0/32) — had kept CSK in check.

A second straight half-century for Faf du Plessis (50 off 41 balls) propelled CSK before Harshal delivered a double blow for RCB in the 14th over, getting rid of the Suresh Raina (24) and the former South African captain off successive deliveries.

Raina belted three sixes during his 18-ball knock which gave CSK the move-on after the openers had set up a good platform with a 74-run partnership.

Ambati Rayudu, who came in at No.4, hit a huge six in his 14 and looked good for more before he holed out off Harshals bowling a few deliveries after appearing to have hurt himself while stretching to get back to the crease.

Batting first, Gaikwad and du Plessis never let go of a scoring opportunity and put away the bad deliveries. Gaikwad, who began slowly, caught up with the South African veteran with some superb shots.

The CSK openers raced to 51 in six overs with du Plessis and Gaikwad matching each other shot for shot. The RCB pacers — Kyle Jamieson and Mohammad Siraj — could not make much of an impression.

Yuzvendra Chahal, introduced in the fourth over, too could not make an immediate impact.

Chahal, though, managed to break the opening partnership in the 10th over by getting Gaikwad to miscue an attempted big shot which was caught by Jamieson.

