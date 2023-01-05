J-K: Over 2,000 CRPF personnel being deployed in Rajouri, Poonch

In a bid to enhance security setup in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, authorities on Wednesday are deploying more than 2,000 CRPF personnel to secure minority areas in the region, officials said.

The development comes in view of twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district in which six people of a minority community including two children were killed and 11 others were injured.

Over 20 CRPF companies comprising more than 2,000 personnel are being deployed for strengthening security in Rajouri and Poonch districts, an officer told

