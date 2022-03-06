IUML Kerala Chief Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal no more

Kerala State President of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal died at a private hospital here on Sunday, family sources said.

He was 74.

Thangal was under treatment for various health related ailments at a private hospital in Angamaly near here.

“He passed away shortly after 12 in the afternoon. The arrangements to take the body to his home town are being made now,” a senior office bearer of the IUML told

