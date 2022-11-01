Its one place where you feel safe and secure: Dravid on Kohlis hotel room invasion

Virat Kohlis invasion of privacy in Perth was disappointing as it is “one place” where the Indian cricketers get to be away from the constant public gaze, said India head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday.

A hotel housekeeping staff at the Crown in Perth had filmed Kohlis room and posted it on social media prompting the former India captain to express his disgust.

Its obviously disappointing. Its not very comfortable for anyone, let alone Virat. It is disappointing, Dravid said ahead of the T20 World Cup fixture against Bangladesh.

For the reticent head coach, the idea of a hotel room also being in public glare is a petrifying thought.

We have flagged it with the relevant authorities. They have taken action (staff sacked). Hopefully, people are a lot more careful because its the one place where you feel you are away from peoples prying eyes and without the media glare on you and without the photographs that all of these players have to deal with.

Its the one place where you hope to feel secure and safe. If thats also taken away, its not really a nice feeling.

Dravid is happy that Kohli has been able to deal with it in a dignified manner.

I think he has dealt with it really well. He is fine. Hes here at training. Hes absolutely perfect, Dravid added. A flabbergasted and “paranoid” Kohli on Monday denounced the “absolute invasion” of his privacy by a fan, who shot a video of his hotel room and put that in public domain.

Kohli re-shared the video, that went viral on social media, on his Instagram account along with a message, saying he is not okay with such kind of “fanaticism”.

