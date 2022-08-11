Its like having an alter ego: Naga Chaitanya on making foray into Hindi films

Much like his superstar father Nagarjuna, actor Naga Chaitanya wants to use the Hindi film space to take risks with characters which he believes would probably “backfire” if ever attempted in Telugu cinema. Nagarjuna was already a star in the Telugu industry when he forayed into Hindi films in 1990 with “Shiva”, the remake of his Telugu blockbuster “Siva”, and followed it up with character roles in “Khuda Gawah”, “Criminal” and “Mr Bechara”, among others. Chaitanya, who has given Telugu blockbusters like “Premam”, “Majili” and “Love Story”, said the only advice his father gave him when he decided to enter the Hindi film industry with Aamir Khans “Laal Singh Chaddha” was — “Go do the characters youve always dreamt of doing as an actor”.

“My fathers journey in the Hindi market has been organic. I remember he always told me he never really planned it. It was always the Telugu films where his heart was. But in the Telugu industry we sort of have an image or there is a basic expectation from us. When we do Hindi films, the audience here has a neutral approach, so there is opportunity.

“He gave me the same advice, Go do the characters youve always dreamt of doing as an actor. It doesnt have to be the main lead. As long as your character has an essence throughout the film and you take the step forward in some way, use that as an opportunity and explore yourself more,” the 35-year-old actor told

