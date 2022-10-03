It is not concerning, but we need to pick ourselves: Rohit on death overs bowling

Indias death overs bowling woes is not a concern but the team does need to improve its execution at the back end of the match, said skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday.

Invited to bat, India posted a massive 237 for 3 but South Africa recovered from a disastrous start to take the game deep before eventually falling short by 16 runs as the hosts claimed their first win over the Proteas in a T20 series at home.

“The team wants to play and bowl in a certain way and we want to give them that confidence. Yes, we have not bowled well at the death in the last five or six games. We are doing the same to the opposition as well,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

“To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided. It is not concerning, but we need to pick ourselves and get our act together.” Indias top four batters once again put on a solid display and Rohit said they would look to continue their ultra-aggressive batting approach.

“It is something that all of came together and said was what we wanted to do as a team. It might not come across at times, but we want to stick to it,” he said. “What I have seen in the last 8-10 months is individuals putting their hand up and getting the job done for the team. Guys without too much experience did this as well.” A disappointed South Africa captain Temba Bavuma put the blame on the bowlers.

“It wasnt our best performance, the conditions were different. We couldnt execute out plans. Late with the bat, I thought we could have given it a good go with 220 but 240 was too high,” he said.

For South Africa, David Miller emerged as the brightest spot as he showed his big-hitting prowess with a 47-ball 106 not out which was studded with eight fours and seven sixes.

“Miller was looking good, lot of confidence to be taken from his performance. The conditions were tough, we tried to get it swinging the ball early. But when it reduced, we saw how easy it was,” the SA skipper said.

India opener KL Rahul, who had scored an unbeaten 51 on a difficult track in Thiruvananthapuram, produced a sensational 28-ball 57 on a good batting wicket here to continue his good run.

His innings earned him the the Man of the Match.

“Its important as an opener to understand whats required on a particular day for the team. Its good to test yourself in different conditions, so I was satisfied,” said Rahul. “After the first 2-3 overs today, the chat between Rohit and I was that 180-190 would be a good target.

“The way Virat batted and Dinesh did well. The back-foot punch set me up, when I play both sides of the wicket I know my balance is good and head is stable.” India will next take on South Africa in the third and final T20I on October 4 in Indore.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)