Istanbul among 5 venues shortlisted to host this years IPL mini auction

Istanbul is among the five venues shortlisted to host the IPL auction which is likely to be held on December 16, according to a BCCI official.

Besides the Turkish capital and Bengaluru, the usual venue for the auction, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad are also in contention. But a final call will be taken when the IPL Governing Council, under new chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, meets for the first time soon.

“No final decision has been taken yet but we are looking at Istanbul. We havent met the teams and their officials in a relaxed environment since COVID, and this way we will be able to do that,” the BCCI official told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)