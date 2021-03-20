ISSF World Cup: Divyansh wins bronze in mens 10m air rifle, Moudgil finishes fifth

World number one Divyansh Singh Panwar opened Indias medals tally with a bronze in the mens 10m air rifle on the second competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

However, world number four in womens 10m air rifle, Anjum Moudgil had to settle for a fifth-place finish after shooting 187.8 in the final.

A 9.9 and a 9.7 hampered Moudgils prospects as Mary Carolynn Tucker (251.5) and Alison Marie Weisz (250.4) grabbed the gold and silver medals, respectively, in a 1-2 for the USA.

Eszter Denes of Hungary bagged the bronze medal with 230.2 after being eliminated in a shoot-off.

Before the womens event, the 18-year-old Divyansh shot 228.1 to finish third on the podium at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. The other Indian participant in the final, Arjun Babuta, finished in fifth place after three scores below 10 in the eight-man final. American Lucas Kozeniesky claimed the gold medal with 249.8, while Istvan Peni of Hungaria bagged silver with 249.7.

A 10.6 and 10.3 in the seventh series saw Divyansh survive elimination as Sergey Richter of Israel fell behind.

Divyansh, a Tokyo Olympic quota holder, shot 10.6 before bowing out with the bronze medal. The win will do a world of good to the Jaipur-based Divyanshs confidence as he braces for the Tokyo Games. He was placed sixth in the 60-shot qualification with a total of 629.1, while Babuta was third with 631.8. In the final, Babuta had one 9.9 in the first series followed by another 9.9 and 9.7 in the second. Under pressure, the 22-year-old Babuta began the fourth series with one more 9.9 before being eliminated at fifth place with 185.5.

Moudgil, 27, qualified for the final by finishing an impressive second after aggregating 629.6 over six series of 60 shots. She is a Tokyo Games quota holder and will next compete in the tournaments 50m rifle 3-position event.

