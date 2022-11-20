ISRO to launch PSLV-C54 launch on Nov 26 with Oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch PSLV-C54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites, including one from Bhutan, on board from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26.

The launch is scheduled at 11.56 am (rpt 11.56 am) on Saturday, said the national space agency headquartered here.

Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told

