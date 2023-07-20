ISIS module planning terror attacks busted in Kerala; 1 held in Tamil Nadu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday claimed to have busted a terror module of the ISIS in Kerala, averting possible attacks on places of worship and leaders of certain communities. While one member of the module was arrested from Tamil Nadu, searches were carried out at four locations on suspected accused in Kerala, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said. Terming the busting of the module of proscribed global terror group ISIS, also known as Islamic State, as a “major success”, the agency said based on credible inputs and investigations, an intelligence-led joint operation with Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police, was carried out at four locations following the arrest of one accused. The raids were conducted at three locations in Thrissur and one in Palakkad districts of Kerala to bust the ISIS module, which had been conducting reconnaissance missions and conspiring to commit terrorist attacks, the spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, the NIA successfully tracked and arrested an accused, Ashif alias “Mathil Akath Kodayil Ashraf”, from his hideout near Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu. “The next day (July 19), searches were conducted in the houses of Ashif, as well as three others, identified as Seyid Nabeel Ahammed, Shiyas TS of Thrissur and Rayees of Palakkad. Digital devices and incriminating documents were seized during these raids,” the spokesperson said. The NIA said the module had been engaged in raising funds for promoting ISIS activities and carrying out terror attacks by committing dacoities and other criminal activities. “They were conspiring to commit terrorist activities and had already conducted a recce of a few prominent places, including places of worship and leaders of certain communities in the State (Kerala). It aimed to spread terror and trigger a communal divide in the state,” the spokesperson said.

The official said the investigations in the case, registered on July 11 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, are continuing.

