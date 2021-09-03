IRSDC invites bids to set-up Rail Arcade at Bengaluru and Chandigarh Railway Stations

Indian Railway Stations Development CorporationLtd. (IRSDC) on Friday said it has invited bids for setting-up and maintaining a Rail Arcade at the citysKrantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station and Chandigarh RailwayStation for a period of nine years.

The objective of this initiative is to provide best-in-class amenitiesto passengers and boost their travel experience, it said. The RailArcade is envisaged as a mini-city centre with food and beverage,entertainment, leisure and retail facilities.

It is a part of IRSDCs overall mandate to undertake the FacilityManagement of five railway stations across India- KSR Bengaluru, Pune,Anand Vihar, Chandigarh and Secunderabad, IRSDC in a release said.

Demand-oriented design, excellent quality, safety and security,innovative offerings, attractive revenue generation model andsustainability will be the hallmarks of this initiative, it added.

“It will enable passengers to utilize their mundane waiting time andturn it into leisure hours, and they will look forward to visitingthese stations. As an integrated facility, Rail Arcade will fuelcommercial activities and will be a formidable step in transformingrailway stations into a RAILOPOLIS- an integrated mini smart city toWork, Play and Ride,” IRSDC MD and CEO S K Lohia said.

Some of the proposed facilities at the Rail Arcade include Food &Beverage (F&B), Passenger Convenience store, Gifts, Books & Magazine,Handloom & Artefacts, Consumer goods kiosks, including FMCG andpharmaceutical.

The concessionaire will be mandated to take over the identified spaceand undertake the remodeling of the entire area for the development ofcommercial, leisure and entertainment space at the station.

Shortly, IRSDC will be undertaking facility management of 90 morestations in a phased manner, the release added.

