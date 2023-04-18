Irrfan-starrer The Song of Scorpions to release a day before actor’s death anniversary

“The Song of Scorpions”, featuring Irrfan Khan, will hit the screens on April 28, a day before the actors third death anniversary.

Tillotama Shome, who also stars in the 2017 Anup Singh directorial, shared the announcement on her official Twitter page on Tuesday.

The trailer of the movie will be launched on Wednesday.

“Love, deception and a song #TheSongOfScorpions. Trailer releasing tomorrow. #irrfankhan @golshifteh @SinghAnupsyng @ShashankSArora #Waheedarehman @saskia_vischer #GyanShahafpeled #MichelMerkt @KumarMangat @murli_sonu @rajat_goswami15 @iamshivvsharma @zeeshan01ahmad @varunG0707,” Shome wrote.

The film is written and helmed by Anup, who also directed Irrfan and Tillotama in the post-Partition drama “Qissa” (2013).

“The Song of Scorpions” revolves around an independent young tribal woman, played by acclaimed Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani, who tries to overcome a brutal betrayal so as to find her voice.

Irrfan died at the age of 54 on April 29, 2020, following a battle with a rare form of cancer. He played the role of a camel trader in “The Song of Scorpions”.

Also starring veteran actor Waheeda Rehman and Shashank Arora, “The Song of the Scorpions” had its world premiere at the 2017 edition of the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

The film, backed by Feather Light Films and KNM Productions, is presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70 MM Talkies.

Irrfans last big-screen release was “Angrezi Medium”, which hit the cinema halls over a month before his death.

