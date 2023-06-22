Wrestling Federation of India’s elections rescheduled to July 11

The IOA ad-hoc panel on Wednesday rescheduled the WFI elections to July 11 after five disaffiliated state bodies, seeking voting rights for the polls, presented their cases in a hearing.

The ad-hoc panel was approached by disaffiliated state bodies from Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, claiming that their dismissal was not appropriate.

The panel had called these units for a hearing on Wednesday.

Retired High Court judge Mahesh Mittal Kumar who is the Returning Officer for the polls heard their pleas.

The ad-hoc panel had earlier announced that WFI elections will be held on July 6.

“The state units presented their cases while the representatives of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) provided the papers related to their affiliation cancellations. The panel needs time to decide and prepare order, so polls have been pushed by five days to July 11,” a source privy to the developments told PTI.

