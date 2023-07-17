Injured tigress dies in MP’s Bandhavgarh reserve

An injured tigress died while undergoing treatment at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria district, an official said on Monday. A patrolling team found the big cat in an injured state near Madhau village under Deori beat of the reserve and rescued her on Sunday, Manpur forest ranger Mukesh Ahirwar said. The tigress was treated by BTRs veterinarians, but she died after two hours, he said. As per preliminary information, an injury mark was found on the animals back. The cause of the injury will be known once the post-mortem and forensic reports arrive, the official said.

Advertisement

Further steps are being taken as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)