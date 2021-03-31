Injured Mamata back on her feet, sings national anthem as campaigning ends in Nandigram

Trinamool Congress supremoMamata Banerjee, who has been seeking votes for her partysitting on a wheelchair following a foot injury on March 10,got back on her feet to sing the national anthem ascampaigning comes to an end for Nandigram, her constituency,on Tuesday.

At the end of her last meeting at Nandigram beforecurtains came down on the high-octane campaign for the secondphase, the national anthem was sung.

Just before it started, Banerjee signalled to hertrusted lieutenants Subrata Bakshi and Dola Sen to come to herside. Supported by them, the West Bengal chief minister wasback on her feet.

Though she looked uncomfortable, the feisty TMC leadercontinued to stand being held by the two TMC leaders on thestage and joined others in singing the national anthem.

She sat down on the wheelchair the moment the anthemwas over and was later brought down from the podium by hersecurity personnel.

Banerjee, who has been alleging that her injury wasthe result of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP, said in herlast meeting that she would not leave the ground and continueto fight.

All eyes are on battleground Nandigram, where Banerjeeis locking horns with her protege-turned-rival SuvenduAdhikari. Election in the seat will be held on April 1.

