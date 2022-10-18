Infant mauled by dog in Noida society dies

A seven-month-old child, who was mauled by a stray dog inside a posh group housing complex here has died, a society representative said on Tuesday.

The incident took place inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 4.30 pm on Monday, Dharam Vir Yadav, a representative of the societys residents group said. “The child was mauled by a stray dog on Monday evening. He was admitted to a private hospital where doctors operated on him. Unfortunately, we lost the child late last night,” Yadav told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)