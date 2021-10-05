IndusInd Bank records 10 pc loan growth in Sep qtr

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday said it has posted a 10 per cent growth in advances at Rs 2,21,821 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Net advances stood at Rs 2,01,247 crore at the end of the second quarter of the last financial year, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The banks deposits also rose by 21 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 2,75,486 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 2,28,279 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

IndusInd Banks low-cost deposits — current account and saving deposits (CASA) — stood at 42.1 per cent of the total liabilities during the quarter.

