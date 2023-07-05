Indore Municipal Corporation 1st urban body in country to get EPR credit by recycling single-use plastic: Official

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has become the first urban body in the country to get the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) credit by recycling the banned single-use plastic items after seizing them, a senior civic official claimed.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the residents and local administration on this achievement of the IMC.

Notably, Indore was adjudged Indias cleanest city for the sixth time in a row last year in the central governments annual cleanliness survey.

“Single-use plastic is completely banned in the city. We have seized about eight tonnes of such plastic in the recent past and stopped it from getting circulated. We recycled this plastic stock at a plant run under the public private partnership (PPP) model, IMC Commissioner Harshika Singh told PTI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)