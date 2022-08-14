Individual effort crucial in building secure India: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said individual effort by every citizen is crucial in building a prosperous and secure India.

“When we work with a sense that society is more important than my personal life and my family life, India will emerge as the biggest power in the world,” he said at the concluding ceremony of the Tiranga March Motorcycle Rally organised by the Uttar Pradesh Home Guards.

“Every citizen has his own responsibility towards the country…our existence and our identity is because of our country and we are safe only if our country is safe,” he said during the event at his official residence.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modis leadership in Covid times, Adityanath said under his leadership at the Centre, health workers, administration, governance, police and home guards set the right example by delivering their best.

“The prime minister has set an Amrit Kaal before us for the next 25 years. For a prosperous and secure India, every person will have to make efforts at the individual level. One has to discharge his responsibilities with honesty. Efforts will bring equally fruitful results,” he said.

On the occasion, Adityanath assured the home guards of all possible support from the government.

