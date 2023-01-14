IndiGo’s Madurai-Delhi flight lands at Indore airport due to medical emergency, passenger dies: Official

An IndiGo flight from Madurai to Delhi was diverted to the Indore airport after a 60-year-old passengers health deteriorated mid-air on Saturday evening, a senior official said. After the flight landed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport, the passenger was taken to a hospital near the airport where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

“As per the initial information, Atul Gupta (60), who was on board the IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, was bleeding from the mouth and his condition deteriorated midway through the journey,” Prabodh Chandra Sharma, Director in-charge of the airport, told PTI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)