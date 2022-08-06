Indian National Army veteran Ishwar Lall Singh dies at 92 in Singapore

Ishwar Lall Singh, a 92-year-old Singaporean veteran of the Indian National Army who served under the leadership of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, died here on Friday, according to his family members.

Singh, who joined the Indian National Army (INA) in 1943 and had interacted with Subash Chandra Bose, died of old age. We are saddened to inform you regarding the demise of our uncle Ishwar Lall Singh. He passed away peacefully on August 5, 2022,Melvinder Singh, one of the nephews of the veteran army officer, told

